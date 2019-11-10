John ‘Mike’ Sweeney, 83

GREELEY — John Michael “Mike” Sweeney, 83, of Greeley passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Greeley Care Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley. The Revs. Antony Thekkekara and Sidney Bruggeman will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery at Greeley. Military honors will be presented by Charles E. Martin American Legion Post 186.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at the church.
Memorials will be selected by the family at a later date. T.J. Finn and Sons Funeral Home of Greeley is in charge of arrangements.
John Michael Sweeney was born June 19, 1936, at Greeley to John Myles and Teresa (Peterson) Sweeney. He attended O’Connor School through the ninth grade and graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic High School in 1954.
In September 1954, Mike joined the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed in Texas and in Japan with the 38th Air Rescue Squadron and later in Washington D.C.
On June 24, 1957, Mike was united in marriage to Catherine Ryan. The couple lived in Washington, D.C., for one year while Mike was in the Air Force. Afterward they moved to Greeley where they had lived since.
In addition to being a farmer and an avid horseman, Mike had registered Herefords (Sweeney Herefords), sold seed corn, had cattle minerals, was a Realtor for Sweeney Auction and Realty, a brand inspector and worked on both Pitzer Quarter Horse Ranch of Ericson and Moser Farms of Spalding.
Mike was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, O’Connor School Board, Lower Loup Natural Resources District Board, Greeley Rural Fire Board and VFW and American Legion Post 186.
What was well-known was Mike’s love for “red” tractors, he never met a stranger, could tell stories for hours, truly looked forward to coffee everyday with his friends and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Catherine of Greeley; a daughter and son-in-law, Michaela and Pat Dugan of Lincoln; a son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Jill Sweeney of Menomonee Falls, Wis.; six grandchildren and their spouses, Matt and Liz Haschke, Jennifer and Wes Policky, Jocelyn and Travis Oakes, Patrick Sweeney, James Hansen and Kelly Sweeney; six great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Riley, Payton, Ben, Lilly and Oliver; a brother and sister-in-law, Charles “Chuck” and Kathy Sweeney of Greeley; a sister and brother-in-law, Kaye and Ted Smith of Rainer, Oregon; and a host of relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister, Mary Teresa; and a sister, Sharon Michalski.