GREELEY — John Michael “Mike” Sweeney, 83, of Greeley passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Greeley Care Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley. Father Antony Thekkekara and Father Sidney Bruggeman will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery at Greeley. Military honors will be presented by the Charles E. Martin American Legion Post No. 186.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with a Rosary at 7 at the church.
T.J. Finn and Sons Funeral Home of Greeley is in charge of arrangements.