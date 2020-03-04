John Kemmerer, 64

ALDA — John Francis Kemmerer, 64, of Alda passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Memorial service and celebration of John’s life will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home. The Rev. Joseph Kadaprayil will be the Celebrant.
A gathering of friends and family will be from 5 p.m. until the service at the funeral home.
John was born May 7, 1955, in Philadelphia, Pa., the son of Frank and Katherine (O’Neill) Kemmerer. He entered the United States Marines in 1979 and was honorably discharged in 1983. On July 3, 1997, John married Margaret Zulkoski.
Over the years, John was employed by Leon Plastics Inc., Triad Fastener and most recently, State Steel Mfg.
John will be remembered as a caring husband, stepfather, father and grandfather.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret; two daughters, Amber Davis and Alysha Ramsey; two stepsons, Jonathan Sperling and Zachary Sperling; and a brother-in-law, Bob Brown.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Susan Brown.
