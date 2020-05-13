CENTRAL CITY — John F. Jefferson, 89, of Central City, died Monday, May 11, 2020 at Litzenberg Memorial Long Term Care Center.
Public graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Central City Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Celebration of life services will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later time. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
John Franklin Jefferson was born March 1, 1931, to Frank W. and Anna M. (Nielsen) Jefferson in Central City. He received his grade school education from District 18 and graduated from Central City High School in 1949.
John entered the United States Army on May 6, 1952. While in the service he participated in the atomic bomb tests and later was an instructor in atomic warfare. He was stationed in Thule, Greenland, for one year and was honorably discharged June 1, 1954. On June 5, 1955, John was united in marriage to Delores F. Kohtz. John and Delores made their home on the Jefferson home place, where he farmed and lived all of his life until moving to long-term care in 2019.
John was a 75 year member of Fairview United Methodist Church, a 50 year member of the Masonic Lodge, and Order of Eastern Star. He was also a past guardian of Jobs Daughters of Bethel #7. He served on the board of the Central Platte Natural Resources District until 1991, and served as chairman for eight years, from 1974-1982. John received the Distinguished Service to Conservation award in 1975, and was named Central City Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Farmer of 1977. John also served as a Merrick County supervisor from 2001 to 2014. John was a lifetime member of American Legion Post #6 and a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10594. He also was very involved with the 4-H program and Merrick County Fair for many years. In his free time John enjoyed spending his time woodworking, marquetry and grandfather clock construction and repair.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Delores, of Central City; his children and their spouses, Cynthia and Richard Boche of Cheyenne, Wyo., Brian and Kendra Jefferson of Central City, Tracey and Ron Hefner of Archer, Lila and Mike Steinke of Phillips; his siblings and their spouses, Joan and Phil Foulk of Omaha, and Dale and Mary Lou Jefferson of Columbus; sister-in-law, Mildred Kohtz, of Grand Island; 14 grandchildren and 14 great-
grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lola (Ed) Felske; cousin, Irene Hahn; son-in-law, Larry Geu; sister-in-law, Charlene (Norvin) Johannes; and brother-in-law, Lowell Kohtz.