John “Jack” Webb, 80, of Grand Island died Friday, May 29, 2020, with his loving family at his side.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Celebrating Mass will be Father James Golka, with Father James Janovec concelebrating. Burial will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home with a 6 p.m. Christian wake service. More details will appear later.
