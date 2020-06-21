John “Jack” Laverne Ward, 74, of Grand Island, passed away May 27, 2020, at his home after a lengthy illness. Per his wishes, cremation has been chosen and no services are scheduled at this time.
Apfel funeral home of Grand Island is serving the family.
John was born in 1945 in Kearney to Helen (Rose) and John W. Ward. John was raised and received his education in several communities in Nebraska, following the path of the various country schools near the communities where his mother taught. He graduated from Arcadia High School and then served four years in the U.S. Navy.
John moved to Fremont and worked for the greenhouse there (he studied horticulture in Lincoln). He then moved to St. Libory to join his family, living there for several years. During this time, he began working for the Plant Island Greenhouse just north of Grand Island. Later on, John worked at Earl May then retired from Kmart in Grand Island.
John enjoyed working with flowering plants and especially liked succulents. One of his favorite pastimes was to get together every week with his three brothers, Leonard, Leon and Mike Ward, and cousin Rick Deaton, to play cards and socialize.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; his brothers, Larry Haumont, Gary, Mikel “Mike” and twins Leonard and Leon Ward; and a niece, Lynnette “Lynn” Hesnault.
Those remaining to cherish his memory are his sister, Jonette (Ward) Hesnault; a niece, Dawn Hesnault; and nephews Dion Hesnault, Jeff and Mike Ward; his Aunt Bonnie (Ward) Taylor, Aunt Judy (Hettrich) Rose and Uncle Jim Rose, Aunt Madelene Rose; and cousins Donna (Deaton-Tompkins) and Rick Deaton; a special friend, Linda Melisker; and other aunts uncles and numerous cousins.