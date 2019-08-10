LOUP CITY — John C. “Jack” Kuta, 77, of Loup City died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
Celebration of Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church. The Rev. Scott Harder will celebrate the mass. Interment will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, with a vigil service at 7, all at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Kuta family or donor’s choice.
Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. Memorial condolences can be left at higginsfuneralhomel.com.