SPALDING — John J. Molczyk, 68, of Spalding passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at his home in Spalding.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spalding, with Fr. Anthony Thekkekara and Deacon Jim Naughtin officiating. Burial will follow at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Spalding.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, with a Rosary at 4. John’s family would like to invite family and friends to the city park for food and beverages following the burial. Social distancing and COVID-19 directed health measures, effective as of June 1, will be followed at the visitation, funeral, and gathering at the park.
Memorials are suggested to the Spalding Volunteer Fire Department.
Levander Funeral Home of Spalding is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.