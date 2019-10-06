LINCOLN — John R. Hruban, 88, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Lincoln.
A Celebration of Life for John be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Ironhorse Bar and Event, 728 Q St., Lincoln, NE 68508.
John was involved in aviation most of his life and taught many people to fly in Nebraska and the Kansas City area.
The event will be hosted by his children, Tony Hruban of Austin, Texas, Gina Hruban of Kansas City, Mo., and Judy Kracl of Lincoln. Please join us to share stories and memories and some of John’s favorite food and drink.