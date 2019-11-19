BURWELL — John Michael Hogmire, 63, of Burwell died Nov. 16, 2019, at the Valley County Health Systems Hospital in Ord.
John’s wishes were to be cremated. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Burwell. Inurnment will be in Cottonwood Cemetery in Burwell. The Rev. Scott Harter will officiate.
A memorial visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. Rosary at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
John was born Jan. 15, 1956, at Rockville Centre, N.Y., to Homer and Janean (Klaess) Hogmire.
In 1982, he met Kathy Doggett at, where else, but South Trail. They were married on April 7, 1984, in Fort Myers, Fla., to this union five children were born.
John is survived by his wife, Kathy Hogmire of Burwell; five children and their spouses, Megan and Clinton Olcott of Burwell, Kelci and Joe Shoemaker of Ord, Michela and Ethan Gaukel of Burwell, Cody Hogmire of Burwell, and Joel Hogmire of Burwell; and six grandchildren; and two sisters and brothers-in-law, Karen and John Mirando of Oceanside, N.Y., and Elisabeth and Jim Kurkimilis of Eagleville, Pa.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Janean Hogmire; and a grandson, Alex Olcott.