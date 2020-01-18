LOUP CITY — John H. Halstead, 85, of Loup City died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City. The Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski will officiate the Mass.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church, with a Vigil at 7. Cremation will follow the service and burial of the ashes will be held at a later date at the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City. Memorials are suggested to the Halstead family or donor’s choice. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. Condolences for John’s guest book can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.
John H. Halstead was born July 22, 1934, at West Union, Iowa, to Herbert and Mary (Tillman) Halstead. He grew up, attended school and graduated from high school in West Union. He married Grace Sanderson June 1, 1957, at Fayette, Iowa. John earned his BS in Agriculture Education from Iowa State in December of 1957. He worked in various jobs, such as public relations for Good Humor Ice Cream Company and order buyer for Armour and Rath. While working, he attended Purdue University and in 1969, received a Master’s degree in Animal Science. Shortly after that, they relocated to Blair. After working for Armour in West Point, he bought and operated Elkhorn Valley Swine Breeders in West Point, until moving to North Platte in 1991. There, he worked for the University of Nebraska doing swine research. Finally, in 2003, they retired in Loup City. John worked for the Nebraska Game and Parks at Sherman Reservoir to stay busy.
John was a member of St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church. He enjoyed hunting and fishing whenever he could. He was involved with swine his entire life, judging many swine shows and fairs throughout the Midwest. His family was important to him, especially spending time with his grandkids.
John is survived by his sons, Dan (Brenda) of Riverdale, N.D., Mike (Delores) of Elgin, N.D., and Tom (Jenni) of Riley, Kan.; daughter, Cindy (Bill) Ference of Loup City; 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Grace; parents, Herbert and Mary; brothers, George and Richard; and sister, Clara Kleiman.