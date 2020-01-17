LOUP CITY — John H. Halstead, 85, of Loup City died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City. The Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski will officiate the Mass.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church, with a Vigil at 7. Cremation will follow the service and burial of the ashes will be at a later date at the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.
Memorials are suggested to the Halstead family or donor’s choice.
Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. Condolences for John’s guest book can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.