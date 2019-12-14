FARWELL — John L. Dvoracek, 59, of Farwell died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, surrounded by his family at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Services are pending with Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul.
More details will appear later.
