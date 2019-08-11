LOUP CITY — John C. “Jack” Kuta, 77, of Loup City died Thursday, Aug. 8, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
Celebration of Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church. Father Scott Harder will celebrate the mass. Interment will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at the church, with vigil service to be held at 7.
Memorials are suggested to the Kuta family or donor’s choice. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. Memorial condolences can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.
John C. “Jack” Kuta was born April 21, 1942, at Omaha, to John M. and Agnes (Gable) Kuta. He grew up and attended school in Loup City and graduated from Loup City High School. He married Peggy Caldwell on Nov. 26, 1966, at Ainsworth.
Jack was a heavy equipment operator his entire life. He worked on the Sherman Reservoir Dam, Calamus Dam and Davis Creek Dam. He also worked with Jim Barker doing land leveling.
He loved being on the farm and was partners with his father. You could often catch him riding his horse and roping. He was an avid hunter, hunting deer and raccoons with his good friend, Doc McClary. He also enjoyed boxing and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy of Loup City; son, John (Barb) Kuta of Loup City; daughters, Teresa (Chancy) Swick of Ogallala, Kris (Shawn) Hruby of Loup City, Amanda (James) Wedemeyer of Ravenna, Ann (Casey) Hurlburt of Ord; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren with one on the way; brother, Francis (Ellen) Kuta of Grand Island; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Vernon Kuta; and infant sister, Jeanette Kuta.