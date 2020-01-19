John Boord Sr., 91

John William Boord Sr., 91, of Grand Island died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home.
John was born Nov. 15, 1928, in Veedersburg, Ind., to Wendell and Marie (Walker) Boord. After growing up in Veedersburg and graduating from Veedersburg High School in 1946, John spent time working in the agriculture field.
On Feb. 24, 1952, John was united in marriage to Carmen June Mycroft. Three children were blessed into this union. In 1978, the Boord family moved to Grand Island. In addition to agriculture, John was a delivery driver for Ideal Cleaners, and a school bus driver for Grand Island Public Schools.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Carmen; his children and their spouses, Elaine Sample, John “Bill” and Vicki Boord, Jr., and Lynn and Steve Foulk; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
John was preceded in death by his parents; and a son-in-law, Gary Sample.
Memorials are suggested to either the family or the Grand Island Modeler’s Club.
