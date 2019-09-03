John Armold, 89

MESA, Ariz. — John Craton Armold, 89, passed away Aug. 26, 2019, at Banner Baywood Hospital in Mesa, Ariz.
John was born Aug. 14, 1930, in Bushnell, Neb., to JL and Ellen Armold. He was raised in Nebraska. John had two sisters, Margaret and Florence. He was brought up to be self-confident and dependable. John graduated from high school in Scotia in 1948.
As a junior in high school, John sang a duet in a school play with Janet Van Skike, a freshman. These high school sweethearts married. On June 24, 1951, John exchanged wedding vows with Janet Van Skike at the Fish Creek United Methodist Church in Scotia. John and Janet were married for 68 years. He was devoted to Janet. He took the responsibility of marriage to heart. He was a source of strength to Janet and he worked hard to make his family happy. John and Janet were blessed with three children, Cheryl, Bill and Sandi.
John and Janet had been married for two years when John earned his degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. In his role as an engineer he worked with manufacturing companies. The vast majority of his career was spent in Burlington, Iowa, working for Schaffer Pen or for Mason and Hanger. John and Janet also owned two restaurants, Lamb’s Diner and the Hungry Bear, in Burlington for 36 years.
As a worker and as a family man, John liked to experience things first-hand, as well as learn about them. John sought practical solutions. He was grounded and objective. He had a strong sense of responsibility for taking care of what needed to be done. There was a playful side as well, which was evidenced in ping pong matches, jumping contests or rock skipping challenges.
Commitment is a key word that can be used to describe the life of John Armold. He was committed to being a good man who was practical and trustworthy. He held tight to traditional values. He was a hard worker who expected the same effort from those around him. He was committed to his family.
John enjoyed traveling and taking vacations. He had a knack for planning. He enjoyed researching all his options. He and his wife, Janet, enjoyed years of extensive world travel. They visited all seven continents. He was methodical and organized in all of his activities. His favorite pursuits included flying, big game hunting, water fowl hunting, boating, water skiing and traveling. The love of flying was top on his hobby list and he was proud to be the owner of his own plane.
When John’s retirement arrived in 1995, he was prepared. He and Janet relocated from Burlington, Iowa, to Mesa, Ariz. John was a man who was dedicated. He was a member of the Velda Rose United Methodist Church. In retirement he found new pleasure in traveling. He greatly enjoyed being a volunteer at Gateway Airport. Helping at the airport was a highlight of his later years.
John is survived by his wife, Janet, and his two daughters, Cheryl Buck and Sandi and Kipp Petersen; four grandchildren, Ryan Buck, Rachel Buck (Nick Zdorkowski), Jake Buck and Lindsey Morris (David); four great-grandchildren, Raven Buck, Sawyer Buck, Nora Morris, Jonah Morris; and his sister, Margaret Schudel.
He was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Florence; and his son, Bill.
Memorials are suggested to JAARs, (Jungle aviation) for Wycliffe Bible Translation.