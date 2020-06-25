Joel David Witt, 52, of Grand Island passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 23, 2020, of natural causes while surrounded by his family.
Arrangements are entrusted to All Faiths Funeral Home, with a memorial service at a later date.
Joel was born Sept. 21, 1967, in Cam Rahn Bay, South Vietnam. He was adopted in August 1973 by Jerry and Judy (Eckmann) Witt. He was baptized and confirmed at Messiah Lutheran Church in Grand Island.
He attended 1-R School and graduated from Grand Island Northwest High School. He attended the School of Mines in Rapid City, S.D., and graduated with a business degree from University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Joel spent most weekends helping his mom garden and doing yard work. He was an excellent cook and often cooked lunch for his mom and Clair. He enjoyed, most of all, cooking on his Treager grill and has won several awards for it. Joel catered many of his friends’ special occasions over the years. He also enjoyed researching trucks and useless trivia, in order to baffle his friends. He enjoyed watching “Vegas Rat Rods” on TV with Clair.
Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Judy (Clair) Wilson, of Chapman; brother, Ryan (Whitney) Witt, of Grand Island; stepsisters, Beverly, Cathy and Judy; and numerous other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Witt.
