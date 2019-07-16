Joel Standeven, 48

HASTINGS — Joel Thomas Standeven was born June 16, 1971, in Omaha, to Carol and Joseph Standeven.
Joel spent his childhood on Lafayette Street, a place he always remembered with fondness and love. His father’s work took him to Grand Island at age 12, where he attended Barr Junior High. He met many lifelong friends during his adolescence. As the oldest, he was a caring big brother to his siblings Marjorie, Ruth, Daniel and Davy. In time, he came to be a devoted and loving uncle to all of his nieces and nephews. Because Northwest High School did not have a tennis team, his undying passion for the sport drove him to work as a waiter and bus boy in order to pay for his tuition to attend Central Catholic. His passion for playing and watching tennis lasted for the entirety of his life.
While attending Kearney State College (now UNK), he met the mother of his children, Cynthia McConnell. His daughter, Karyssa, was born in 1990 and son, Tyler, in 1995. Joel’s adult life revolved around his devotion to his children. He strived every day to be a good father. He built a successful 27-year career in the office equipment industry. He was proud that he was a self-made man and had built, for himself, everything that he had.
In 2002, he met the love of his life, Christy. They loved one another with every breath they took. “For better or worse” is an understatement when it came to their loyalty and devotion to one another. She stood by him during the worst times of his life, and he did the same for her. His grandsons, Royce, 5, and Oliver, 1, became his primary focus in the last few years. He visited Georgia to see them as often as possible. They were his light and it was important to him that he had a strong bond with them. His grandsons undoubtedly felt the everlasting affection that their grandfather felt towards them.
Joel will be remembered for his gregarious personality, his love for family, tennis, motorcycles, music, and superhero and Star Wars movies. He always knew how to make everyone laugh, especially his mom and dad. While family was the most important part of his life, Joel also had a passion for service to his community. He proudly served on the board for the local Meals on Wheels and often volunteered for the organization on weekends and holidays. He was a beautiful person.
In April, Joel was accused of a heinous crime he did not commit. The false accusations took everything from him. He lost his entire livelihood in the blink of an eye. His family’s steadfast support and encouragement to see his innocence through to the end was not enough for him. The accusations themselves were too much for him to bear. Joel took his own life on Friday afternoon, July 12, 2019.
His family is devastated, but will forever hold on to the memories and love he shared. Joel’s devotion to his children and grandchildren will always be remembered.
Joel Thomas Standeven is survived by his devoted wife, Christy; his children, Tyler Standeven and Karyssa and Sam Stockwell; his grandsons, Royce and Oliver Stockwell; his parents, Carol and Scott Failor and Joseph and Tina Standeven, as well as his siblings and their respective families.
Joel, your loving spirit and the fun you brought to our lives will never be forgotten. We love you.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, can be sent to Legal Aid of Nebraska, 941 O St. Suite 325, Lincoln, NE 68508, or to The Innocence Project, 40 Worth St., Suite 701, New York, NY 10013, Attn: Development Department.