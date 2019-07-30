CLARKS — Joe J. Ramold, 63, of Clarks died on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at home.
Celebration of Life services will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Solt-Wagner Community Room in Central City.
Memorials are suggested to the family and condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Joe John was born on Feb. 26, 1956, to Joseph and Bridget (Boyle) Ramold in O’Neill. Joe spent his childhood in O’Neill and graduated from St. Mary’s High School. He later married Julie Meierhenry on April 25, 1975. The couple made their home in O’Neill until 1987, at which time they moved with their family to Central City. Joe and Julie remained in Central City until 2003, at which time they moved to an acreage on Prairie Island where they made their home.
Those left to cherish Joe’s memory are his mother, Bridget Ramold of South Dakota; his children, Mandie (Kevin) Wall of Central City, Joseph (Vickie Jo) Ramold of Clarks, Matthew Ramold of Grand Island and Becky Richardson of Central City; his grandchildren, Samantha Wall, Lauren Ramold, Kristopher Kelley, Katelyn Ramold, Katlyn Kelley, Jon Beck and Tristan Richardson; his great-grandchildren, Jace Blanco and Lyla Beck; and many sisters and brothers.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Julie Ramold, and many other loved ones.