GREELEY — Henry Joseph “Joe” Nekoliczak, 86, of Greeley passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Greeley Care Home.
Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley. The Rev. Antony Thekkekara will celebrate the Mass. Private Interment will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery at Greeley.
Public visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at the church. The family will not be present to greet the friends. Due to the COVID-19 Restrictions, visitors must remain 6 feet apart and a face mask is recommended.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family's choice.