Jody L. Schwieger, 48, of Grand Island passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, in Grand Island.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Trudy Kenyon-Anderson officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 19. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, with full military honors by the Grand Island Veteran Honor Guard.
Jody was born in Broken Bow on Nov. 14, 1970, to Kenneth and Janice (Sinner) Schwieger. He attended Grand Island Senior High School and graduated in 1989.
Jody enlisted in the United States Marine Corps on July 5, 1989, and was honorably discharged on Nov. 14, 1998. While serving in the Marine Corps and Desert Storm he was awarded medals for National Defense Service, Southwest Asia Service, Overseas Ribbon, Kuwait Liberation, Good Conduct, Navy Unit Commendation, Navy/Marine Corps Achievement and the Kuwait Liberation Medal.
Following the military, Jody’s profession was an IT technician/manager in both Longmont, Colo., and for The Grand Island Independent.
Jody enjoyed target practice, tennis, Husker football, music and movies, and was especially passionate about fishing and camping with family. He also enjoyed bowling and eventually bowled a perfect game. He loved walking and spending time with his beloved German shepherd, Max.
Jody loved to joke around, quote movie lines and pull an occasional prank. He brought a lot of smiles and laughter to his family and friends. Jody was kind-hearted and quick to defend those who felt they could not defend themselves.
Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Janice; brothers and sisters, Douglas Schwieger and Debbie Watson of Lincoln, Teresa and Ray Gibson of Grand Island, Larry Schwieger of Grand Island, David and Valerie Schwieger of Grand Island, Cheryl and Randy Boltz of Lincoln; a brother-in-law, John Stromberg of Mead, Colo.; nephews and their spouses, John T. and Nastashia, Justin and Erin, and Jordan Stromberg, Preston and Shelby Singer, and Jackson Schwieger; three great-nephews; one great-niece; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jody was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth; a sister, Robyn Stromberg; and his grandparents, Harry and Mildred Schwieger and Howard and Bessie Sinner.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later time.
Online condolences and memorials may be directed to www.livson.com. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
“Oorah Semper Fi”