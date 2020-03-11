Joanne Wanda Lau Heider, 91, of Grand Island was received into the arms of Jesus after fighting the good fight Monday, March 9, 2020, in skilled care at Good Samaritan Village in Grand Island.
The family invites you to join them for the committal service at 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, at Westlawn Cemetery. The service will follow at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 12th and Wheeler, in Grand Island.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home.
Joanne was born to William H. and Selma Schliefert Lau on Jan. 12, 1929, in Murdock. She was baptized into the Christian faith on Feb. 10, 1929, at Trinity Lutheran Church at Murdock. She was confirmed on April 18, 1943.
Joanne married Herbert F. Heider on June 17, 1951, at Murdock. They lived in Grand Island for the rest of their lives. They had six children. She taught kindergarten at Trinity Lutheran School from 1970 to 1996. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island.
She is survived by six children and their spouses, Bill and Wendy Heider of Grand Island, David and Sheena Heider of Amarillo, Texas, Stan and Laura Heider of Lincoln, Mary and Karl Ziegler of Papillion, Ruth and Bob Armao of Indianapolis, Ind., and Paula, who has lived with her mom in assisted living at Good Samaritan Village in Grand Island. Joanne is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Vern Lau of Murdock.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert F. Heider; parents, William and Selma Lau; infant granddaughter, Leah Heider; daughter-in-law, Theresa Heider; infant great-granddaughter, Gabrielle; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Lau.
Memorials may be designated for Trinity Lutheran School in lieu of flowers.
