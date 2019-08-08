CENTRAL CITY — JoAnne Escritt, 86, of Central City died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City, with Pastor Curtis Cooper officiating. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in the Oakdale Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
JoAnne was born on Feb. 26, 1933, to Bevy and Luella (Williams) Harkness in Atlanta. She grew up in Atlanta and graduated from Loomis High School. After graduation, JoAnne attended Kearney State Teachers College and obtained her B.S. She then began teaching at Hayes Center, then taught in high school at Orchard High School. JoAnne married Samuel Warren Escritt on May 26, 1956, in Holdrege.
In Axtell, she became a CNA at Bethpage Mission, and eventually worked at Bethany Home in Minden. While in Minden, she volunteered at “The Closet” as well as working at the library. She also did in-home day care while her children were little. After she retired, she moved to Superior and eventually in 1999 made her home in Central City, where she remained until her death.
JoAnne was a member of the Christian Church in Central City and the First Christian Church of Palmer.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Kathy (David) Furby of Amherst, LouAnn (Steve) Bauer of Fremont, Philip Escritt of Central City, Warren (Peggy) Escritt of Bethany, Okla., and Cindy Berck of Hastings; her sister, Christine (Arman) Llewellyn of Tooele, Utah; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three brothers, Bill, George and John Harkness; and a sister, Doris Zion.