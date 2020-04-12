D. Joanne Baacke McMillan, 84, of Grand Island died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Country House Residence in Grand Island.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at Curran Funeral Chapel. In consideration of the COVID-19 restrictions currently in place, we will adhere to the guidelines for a public gathering and implement social distancing practices.
Private family graveside services will be at the Minden Cemetery. A celebration of life service for Joanne is planned for a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family, with designation at a later date.
Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Joanne’s obituary.
Joanne was born Dec. 7, 1935, in Grand Island, the daughter of Joseph T. and Mary B. (Smith) Robertson. She grew up in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Senior High in 1953. Throughout high school Joanne was employed at Nicholas Rexall Drug.
In 1961 she married Maynard Baacke. They lived in Minden. Joanne was a homemaker while raising her children. She was a skilled cake decorator, a collector of Precious Moment figurines, and sold Avon throughout the years. She worked in the call center at Cabela’s for more than 17 years. Mr. Baacke died in 2004. Joanne married Alex McMillan on Jan. 2, 2008, in Minden. They made their home in Minden until 2016, at which time they moved to Grand Island. Mr. McMillan died Feb. 3, 2017.
Joanne loved to read, especially mystery/murder novels. She was talented at knitting and crocheting and was an extremely gifted cook and baker. Her Christmas goodies were always in season.
She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Minden, the Women’s Mission League and the Birthday Club.
Joanne is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Kat Baacke of Double Oak, Texas, and her daughter, Kathleen Quail of Kearney. Others left to cherish her memory include her grandchildren, Sam, Lindsi, Greg, Stephanie, Beau, Tanner, Dmitry, Anastasia, Joey, Mike and Jacob; her five great-grandchildren; special friend Teresa Sumstine; a brother and sister-in-law, Don and Connie Robertson of Grand Island; and a sister, Vicki Love of Cookeville, Tenn.
Joanne was preceded in death by her husbands, Maynard Baacke and Alex McMillan; two sons, Anthony and Steve; and two brothers, Joe Robertson III and R.D. Robertson.