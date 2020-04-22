COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Joann Irene Hank Ackerman, 79, passed away on March 8, 2020, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, surrounded by her family.
Joann will be laid to rest at Fort McPherson National Cemetery at a later date. Please make memorial donations to the veterans, animal shelters or Alzheimer’s association as all of these were very dear to her heart.
Joann was born Nov. 20, 1940, to Harold Hank and Helen Mitchell Hank. She married the love of her life, Allan Ackerman, May 15, 1958. They had three children, Ricky, Debra and Gaylene. Joann worked in sales and printing. She was a member of ABWA and received Woman of the Year Award. Joann enjoyed traveling with her family and after retirement she enjoyed RVing with Allan and visited all 50 states while wintering in Florida, where she volunteered at MacDill Air Force Base.
She is survived by her loving husband, Allan; son, Ricky and Sheila from Bolivia; daughters, Debra and Gaylene from Council Bluffs, Iowa; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara (Bernie) Slingsby, from Grand Island; brother, Jim (Janie) McClurkin, from Omaha; and many nieces and nephews.
Joann was preceded in death by her father, Harold; mother, Helen; brothers, Gary and Dwayne; and granddaughter, Lindsay.