FARWELL — Joan A. Wysocki, 84, of Farwell died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Norman, Okla.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Farwell. The Revs. Rayappa Konka and David Rykwalder will concelebrate the Mass. Burial will be in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery near Farwell.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church, with a Parish Rosary at 7. Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
Joan was born on Dec. 30, 1934, on the family farm northeast of Ashton, the daughter of John S. and Joanna (Siwinski) Bonczynski.
She grew up and received her education in Ashton.
She was united in marriage to Gaylen G. Wysocki on April 26, 1952, in Ashton. Joan first lived with her mother, while Gaylen served in the military. When he returned the couple began farming northwest of Farwell.
Joan worked as a cook at the Skyline Café in St. Paul from 1972 to 2003. Gaylen died on June 24, 1990, and she continued to live on the farm until 2012, when health issues forced her to live with family members.
She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
Joan enjoyed gardening, playing cards, puzzles, polka music, cooking, baking, computer games and Husker sports. She loved time spent with family and attending her children’s and grandchildren’s school activities. Her strong faith was very important to her and comforted her during her many losses of loved ones.
She is survived by sons and their spouses, Russell Wysocki of St. Paul, Mike and Gena Wysocki of Emporia, Kan., and Tim and Robyn Wysocki of St. Paul; daughters and spouses, Christine DiGennaro and Hal Watson of Norman, Okla., Vicki and Karl Sweet of Grand Island, Shawn Sandoval and Steve Alfrey of Ingalls, Kan., Robert Pearson of St. Paul, Missy and Russ Spilinek of Elba and Stacy and Todd Eymer of Gibbon; 33 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Loretta Bonczynski of Ravenna.
In addition to her husband, Gaylen, she was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Daniel Wysocki, Roger Wysocki and Robert Wysocki; daughters, Angela Wysocki and Connie Pearson; daughter-in-law, Reba Wysocki; grandsons, Brent Wysocki, Salvatore DiGennaro and Jeremy Kuszak; granddaughters, Mandy Poss and Austyn Rae Wysocki; brothers, Raymond Bonczynski and Adolph Bonczynski; and sisters, Edith Zumbahlen, Alyce Adams, Theresa Curtis and Lorraine Ignowski.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
