ST. PAUL — Joan S. Trimbath, 95, of St. Paul died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
A Celebration of Joan’s life will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. Inurnment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery at St. Paul.
Joan Sarah Polansky was born on July 3, 1924, to Edward Fletcher Polansky and Alice Marguerite (Svoboda) Polansky at their home in St. Paul. She attended elementary and high schools in St. Paul and attended the University of Nebraska, where she studied nursing.
In 1945 she married Galen Earl Trimbath. They subsequently lived in Omaha, Denver and Hollywood, Calif. One day in the ’40s, Joan was photographed there with “Bonzo,” the chimp of film fame. In 1950 they moved to Howard County, Neb., where they farmed land belonging to Joan’s father. After several years, Galen joined the U.S. Border Patrol and they moved to Calexico, Calif., where they lived on a date ranch. They then relocated to Rouse’s Point, N.Y., before moving in 1965 to San Rafael, Calif., where Galen transferred to the Immigration and Naturalization Service. In 1982 Galen retired as a supervisory deportation officer. They then relocated to St. Paul.
Throughout her life, Joan had many interests and hobbies, including antique collecting, calligraphy, reading, golf and weaving. She was an avid gardener and after her move to St. Paul was active in the Howard County Historical Society and was a member of PEO.
She is survived by her husband, Galen of St. Paul; a son, Galen (John) of New York, N.Y.; a sister, Harriet Polansky of Santa Rosa, Calif.; a nephew, Michael Peterson of Santa Rosa and a grandnephew, Michael Peterson; and a grandniece, Amy Little of Portland, Ore.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Rosemarye Peterson, and a nephew, Edward Peterson, both of Santa Rosa, Calif.