BEAVER LAKE — Joan M. O’Brien, 63, of Beaver Lake passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Church of the Holy Spirit in Plattsmouth.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Roby Funeral Home. Memorials to the family.
Joan is survived by her husband, Dan O’Brien of Beaver Lake; three children, Greggory (Carrie) O’Brien of North Platte, Sarah O’Brien of Beaver Lake and Jeffrey (Shannon) O’Brien of Murray; her grandchildren, Caylee and Teegan O’Brien of North Platte, Aiden O’Brien of Murray; three brothers, Dennis (Judy) O’Brien of Grand Island, Danny (Kelly) O’Brien of Grand Island and Doug O’Brien of Kearney; and four sisters, Kathy (Myron) Manning of Sodtown, Edith (Lonny) Madison of Riverdale, Donna (Karl) Bruner of Grand Island and Rachelle Zulkoski of Kearney.
Services entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com.