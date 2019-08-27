Joan Kittel, 84

SLIDELL, La. — It is with great sadness the family announces Joan (Thavenet) Kittel, 84, of Slidell, La., formerly of Grand Island, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at The Hospice House in Slidell, La.
Gathering of family and friends in Grand Island will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at the Grand Island Cemetery, where Joan will be laid to rest near her parents.
Joan was born Sept. 28, 1934, in Grand Island to Arthur Thavenet and Grace (Karle) Thavenet.
Through the years of residing in Louisiana, Joan babysat for many children who to this day call her Grandma Kittel. She loved playing bonco for many years, loved cooking, and enjoyed baking. As her children grew up, she baked and decorated cakes for all of their events. She enjoyed trips to the casinos with her close friends to see shows and eat chicken wings.
Survivors include her brothers, Daryll Thavenet of Grand Island and Earle Thavenet of Sacramento, Calif.; four of her five children, Kenny Kittel Jr. of Slidell, La., Kevin Kittel of Beaverdam, Va.,, Kolette “KoKo” Kittel of Grand Island, and Kern Kittel of Slidell, La.; 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur “Art” Thavenet and Grace (Karle) Thavenet; and her son, Kraig Kittel.
Arrangements in Slidell were by Audubon Funeral Home.
Joan’s wish was to always be taken back home to be with her parents in Nebraska. Those who so desire may make donations, in lieu of flowers, to her family or in memory of Joan Kittel, to the Hospice House Foundation of the South P.O. Box 5806 Slidell, LA 70459.
Memories and condolences may be expressed at www.AudubonFuneralHome.com or www.giallfaiths.com.