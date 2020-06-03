Joan Heinzman, 94

PHILLIPS — Please help us celebrate and honor the life of Joan Virginia (Marlatt) Heinzman!
Joan, age 94, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Living comfortably until her final days, she passed quietly in her home, surrounded by her family, whom she loved very much.
Arrangements were entrusted to Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora.
Due to the necessary social distancing from the COVID-19 restrictions in place at this time, visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora. A private family funeral service will be Thursday Pastor Michelle Reed will officiate. Interment will be in the Phillips Cemetery.
Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.highbymortuary.com.
Memorials in Joan’s name may also be mailed to the Phillips Memorial Hall or the Phillips United Methodist Church.
Joan Virginia Heinzman was born to Lloyd and Anna Marlatt on April 27, 1926, in Holyoke, Colo. The family moved to Trumbull during her childhood where her parents and younger sister, Reva, ran a family farm. Joan was a natural leader during her youth with involvement in church and many activities.
She met her soon-to-be husband, S. Wayne Heinzman, when Phillips United Methodist Church hosted a youth rally. She was leading the group in a lesson when Wayne decided to heckle her from the back of the room and she insisted that he leave. He loved her spirit and several weeks later picked her up on a motorcycle at her Trumbull home for their first date. They dated during high school and she graduated in 1943. They were married on Aug. 24, 1944, in Belleville, Kan.
Joan was very ambitious in her career and family life. She graduated from the Grand Island College of Business in 1944 and started her administration career with the U.S. Army in 1945. She had three children, John, Patricia and Scott, while balancing her career. She served as the Hamilton County Civil Defense Director from 1963 to 1967 and Hall County Civil Defense Director from 1967 to 1980. During her career she was able to attend President John Kennedy’s Inauguration and travel to Russia and China.
After being Civil Defense Director, she sold Saladmaster Cookware, worked for Bosselman’s Corporate Office and Heinzman’s Street Rods. She was part of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for more than 60 years. Over her lifetime, she was involved in the Chamber of Commerce Diplomats, Civil Air Patrol, the Order of the Eastern Star, the Third City Citizen’s Radio Club and the Phillips United Methodist Church.
Joan and Wayne also enjoyed cruising on their motorcycles to Sturgis and the Honda Wingdings, and cheering at every Husker football and basketball home game.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sister, Reva Zlomke of Hastings; her brother, Curt Marlatt of Aurora; her son and daughter-in-law, John and Isabelle Heinzman; a daughter, Patricia Heinzman; four granddaughters, Gretchen Heinzman of Lincoln, Nicole (Shane) Frahm of Winside, Anna (Brad) Hunter of Sanford, N.C., and Tracy (Doug) Hill of Grand Island; seven great-grandchildren, Damia Hill, Nicholas Grubb, Devon Hill, Tristan Hill, Keenan Myers, Jack Hunter and Scarlett Hunter; and many nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, S. Wayne Heinzman; and a son, Scott Lee Heinzman.