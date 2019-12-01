OMAHA — Jo Ann A. Fossberg, 79, of Omaha was born Jan. 7, 1940, and died Nov. 21, 2019.
A celebration of Jo Ann’s life will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Maple Crest Health Center, 2824 N. 66th Ave. in Omaha.
She is survived by her children, Michael (Marcella), Russell (Patty) and Robert (Christie) Mach; a sister, Gayle (Vernon) Kranau; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Venice and Nancy Fossberg; and many other relatives and friends.
Braman Mortuary, 72 St. Chapel, in Omaha is entrusted with arrangements.
