KEARNEY — Jimmy Howard Sinner, 75, of Kearney passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society Saint John’s after a lengthy battle with cancer.
The family requested Jimmy be cremated, and no services are scheduled at this time.
Memorials may be sent to his wife and children.
Online condolences may be submitted by visiting www.hlmkfuneral.com.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Jimmy H. Sinner was born to Howard and Bessie (Fisk) Sinner in June 14, 1944, in Grand Island.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Janet; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Shawn Sinner and Timothy and Nicole Sinner; seven grandchildren; two sisters, Janice Schweiger and Anna Dice; and one brother, Tommy Sinner.