ORD — James D. Schaaf, 56, of rural Ord passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the Valley County Health System Hospital in Ord.
A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. on Monday at the Ord Memorial Chapel. Pastor Kyle Campise will officiate. Burial will be in the Ord Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Ord Memorial Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the Family’s Choice. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
