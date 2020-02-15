Jimmy Schaaf, 56

ORD — James D. Schaaf, 56, of rural Ord passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the Valley County Health System Hospital in Ord.
A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the Ord Memorial Chapel. Pastor Kyle Campise will officiate. Burial will be in the Ord Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Ord Memorial Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice.
Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
James Dale was born July 4, 1963, at Omaha to Donald E. and Mary K. (Meese) Schaaf. He spent his childhood in Omaha and then moved to Ord, where he graduated from Ord High School in 1982.
Following graduation, James settled on the family farm northeast of Ord. He was united in marriage to Evelyn Maly on March 23, 1985, at Ord. To this union a daughter, Melissa, and a son, Nicholas, were born. Jimmy later married Rose (Patrick) Mulligan on Aug. 21, 2014.
Jimmy enjoyed farming, cattle and machinery auctions, concerts, dancing, playing cards and rodeoing.
Survivors include his parents, Donald and Mary Schaaf of Omaha; a daughter, Melissa Schaaf of Ord; a son and daughter-in-law, Nicholas J. and Paige Schaaf of Ord; two grandchildren, Noah and Ryliegh Schaaf of Ord; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Daniel and Lori Schaaf of Lee’s Summit, Mo., and Donald and Patty Schaaf of Omaha; his significant other, Rose Mulligan of Ord; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Phyllis Meese and Elmer and Katherine Schaaf.