CENTRAL CITY — Jimmy A. Lucas, 58, of Central City, formerly of Grand Island, died unexpectedly Friday, May 1, 2020, at Merrick Medical Center in Central City.
Jimmy’s life will be celebrated by his family at 2 p.m. Thursday at Curran Funeral Chapel. Lt. Liza Ayala will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on Curran Funeral Chapel’s Facebook page. Inurnment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery. Curran Funeral Chapel is privileged to assist the family.
Jimmy was born March 18, 1962, in Grand Island. He was the son of Arthur F. and Ellen L. (Youngquist). Jimmy grew up in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Senior High School. He was employed at Bosselman, working as a custodian and fuel attendant, and also worked at the Travel Center in Alda. He married Sheila Ehrishmann on Oct. 6, 1990, in Grand Island. To this marriage a son, Jason, was born. Jimmy also worked at Hy-Vee and Goodwill Industries. He was an active volunteer for the Salvation Army, helping ring bells each year.
Jimmy loved roller skating, shooting pool and was an avid reader.
Survivors of the immediate family include his son, Jason Lucas of Grand Island; brothers, Harold (Rebby) Lucas of Waterloo, Iowa, and Larry Lucas of Grand Island.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Raymond Lucas.
Memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date.
Online condolences may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Jimmy’s obituary.