AURORA — Jimmy Leth, 70, of Aurora passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Westfield Quality Care.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place at this time, private family interment will be at the Aurora Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary and Memorial Service will take place at a later date.
Jimmy “Jim” Ray Leth, the son of Amos and Shirley (Doremus) Ward, was born in Austin, Texas, on Dec. 5, 1949.
Jim moved around as a child due to his father’s military service, living in Texas, Puerto Rico and Arizona before the family settled in Nebraska. He attended Cairo Public Schools and graduated from Centura High School in 1968 and Hastings Tech for auto mechanics.
Jim was married to Patricia Kalinowski on Aug. 29, 1970, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Ravenna. Jim started with Bonnavilla Homes in 1970 and “worked his way up” to production manager, leaving after 28 years of service. Jim then worked at Nelson Land Development and the City of Aurora, from which he retired in 2010.
Jim was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He enjoyed golfing, camping and cruising. Jim loved Husker football, NASCAR and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Amos Ward, Shirley and Alvin Volquardsen, and Marvin Leth.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Pat of Aurora; two children, Kimberly (Roger) Ladd and Michael (Kristi) Leth; two grandsons, Jackson and Bo Leth (The Whipper Snappers); stepgrandson, Jared Ladd; brother, Ricky (Jan) Leth; three sisters, Rhonda (Tim) Goodman, Mary Ostermeyer and Jan (Matt) Johnson; three stepbrothers, Randy, Darrell and Jerry Volquardsen; two brothers-in-law, Ron (Karry) Kalinowski and John (Tina) Kalinowski; sister-in-law, Judy (Jim) Rine; and many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Memorials may be made in care of the family to designate at a later date. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.