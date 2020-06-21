Jimmy Friedrichsen, 63

Jimmy Alan Friedrichsen, 63, of Grand Island, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 26, and visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 25, with all services at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home, 601 N. Webb Road.
Services will follow all current health directives regarding COVID-19. Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.
Jimmy was born Nov. 22, 1956, in Grand Island to Melvin and Mary Friedrichsen. At age 14, he started working in the sanitation business and worked for various companies over the years, including Eddy Young, Vanosdall, Third City, Clark Brothers and Mid-Nebraska. He then went on to be a contract carrier for Trans-Aul Postal. On June 25, 1994, he married Vickie Henrichs. Jimmy loved cars and motorcycles and was a collector.
He is survived by wife, Vickie Friedrichsen; children and their spouses, Teresa Elson of Osborne, Kan., James and Sarisa Friedrichsen of Dannebrog, Phillip Friedrichsen of Grand Island and LaKeisha Friedrichsen of Grand Island; grandchildren, Taylor, Elijah, Amiah and Jayden; siblings, Roger Friedrichsen of Grand Island and Ruby Dorsey of Cozad; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Barbara Jean Friedrichsen, Joyce Ogden, Ray Friedrichsen, Melvin Friedrichsen Jr. and Bonnie Lechleitner; and his father- and mother-in-law, Marvin and Janice Henrichs.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.