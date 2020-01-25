NORTH LOUP — Jimmie “Jim” Carr, 82, of North Loup passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Scottsdale, Ariz. with his family at his side.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the North Loup United Methodist Church. The Rev. Bonnie Brock will officiate. Burial will be in the Mt. Hope Cemetery at Scotia.
Visitation will on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. A family gathering will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the home of John Sampson, 4100 Saltillo Road, Rocaa. Memorials are suggested to Arabian Horse Association of Nebraska or the donor’s choice. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Jimmie Lloyd was born Nov. 26, 1937, at North Loup, to Oren Emerson and Rosine Ann (Lloyd) Carr. He was raised in the rural Scotia area where he received his education, enjoyed sports and graduated from Scotia High School.
Following graduation he moved to the Lincoln area and served in the Nebraska National Guard. On Sept. 9, 1962, Jim was united in marriage to the love of his life, Bonnie Jean Monahan.
Jim managed Carol Wright and then owned Star City Motor Sports. He retired in North Loup and wintered in his favorite place, Scottsdale, Ariz.
Jim raised, trained and showed champion-caliber Arabian horses. He was a member and past president of the Nebraska Arabian Horse Association. He also belonged to the Golden Gloves and American Legion. His hobbies included his horses, gardening and fishing.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Jean Carr of North Loup; and two sisters, Ruby Brown of Grand Island and Mary Jane Keezer of Ord.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, William Carr; and two sisters, Clara Mavis Shultz and Delores Carr.