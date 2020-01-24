NORTH LOUP — Jimmie “Jim” Carr, 82, of North Loup, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz., with his family at his side.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the North Loup United Methodist Church. The Rev. Bonnie Brock will officiate. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery at Scotia.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the church. A family gathering will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at the home of John Sampson, 4100 Saltillo Road, Roca, Neb..
Memorials are suggested to Arabian Horse Association of Nebraska or the donor’s choice.
Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.