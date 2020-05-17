DANNEBROG — Jimmie B Mingus, 86, of Dannebrog died on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, not of COVID-19, but of advanced age.
He was born Oct. 29, 1933, to Wally and Anna (Nielsen) Mingus in the Dannebrog area, and was a fourth-generation Nielsen from this area.
Family graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, at the Oakridge Cemetery in Dannebrog. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
He married Ursila Roark, the love of his life, on Jan. 31, 1956, and had three children with her.
He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and, in his later years, attending church and coffee at Tom’s were his main enjoyments in life besides his family.
He had an associate’s degree in mechanics, and was a mechanic in the Scotia and St. Paul areas in the 60s and 70s. He started his own business, Mingus Repair and M&R Auto Sales, in the mid-70s. He loved working on anything mechanical. Later, he worked for Redman Homes, Delicious Foods and finally MFS York.
He retired after 2003 to take care of his wife.
Those left to carry on his legacy include his brother, Ralph and wife, Judy Mingus; daughters, Rene Mingus and partner, Gary May, and Sue Mingus; grandchildren, Tyler Martian and wife, Megan Wichman, April Martian, James and wife, Erika Edmondson, David and wife, Gabriela Edmondson, James Mingus, and Alexander Hood; great-grandchildren, Dillon Edmondson, Emilia Grace Edmondson, and Keira Edmondson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by his parents, Wally and Anna; wife, Ursila in 2010; an infant daughter, Debra; brothers, Wally and Joe; and sisters, Darlene and Gaylene.