CRESTWOOD, Ky. — Jimme Little, 88, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, Ky.
He was born on July 4, 1931, in Pike County, Ky., the son of the late Harve and Rissie (Little) Little.
He was a veteran of the Korean conflict, serving from 1953 to 1956. He married Jacqueline L. Schutt on July 19, 1954, in Grand Island and worked for the Grand Island, Fire Department from 1959 to 1969. He retired from Oldham County Kentucky) Board of Education in 1990. While living in Grand Island, he was involved in Boy Scouts and Little League with his son. His family has called the Louisville area home since 1969.
Jimmie was a member of the Crestwood United Methodist Church and was a Kentucky Colonel.
He leaves to cherish his memory, wife Jackie Schuett Little; a son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Lisa Little; a daughter and son-in-law, Jo and Ed Noe; twp brothers, Ted of North Carolina and Fred of South Carolina; a sister, Judy Little Ray of Henderson Ky; and five grandchildren, Jenny, Mikala, Chris, Matthew (Carolyn), and Elisha (Rick).
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, John Little; and two sisters, Billie Ann Little and Bobbie Jo Little Bates Hartlage.