James E. “Jim” Zahm, 84, of Grand Island died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society — Grand Island Village, in Grand Island.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. The Revs. James R. Golka and Richard L. Piontkowski Jr. will concelebrate the funeral mass. Inurnment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
The family will greet the public from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Curran Funeral Chapel, with a vigil service at 7. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Jim was born July 26, 1935, in Spalding. He was the son of Walter and Helen (Berger) Zahm. He grew up in Spalding, graduating from Spalding Academy in 1954. Jim worked beside his father in the Spalding Creamery and Locker, where he learned and perfected his trade as a butcher.
He married Wilma Porter on May 4, 1957, in Spalding. They lived in Spalding, and Jim continued cutting meat at the Locker. Jim cured ham and bacon and was known for his homemade bologna and deer meat sausage. The couple moved to Grand Island, where Jim was employed as a meat-cutter at Skagway for 18 years. He also worked part time at the Wood River Locker. He then worked for Jack & Jill as a meat cutter in the fresh meat case. In 1998, he managed the meat department at SunMart in Hastings until his health forced him to retire.
In retirement, when his health permitted, Jim helped at Rainbow Bakery, Fine Liquor, and cut meat at Texas T-Bone.
Jim enjoyed time spent with his family. He was an avid pool player, AKA “Hammer” in his league play. He enjoyed playing cards, bicycle riding, fishing, hunting, gardening, and fiddling with and fixing just about anything that needed fixing.
He was proud of his 52 years of sobriety, attributing that accomplishment to his membership in AA.
Jim was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral, a past Lector, Eucharistic minister at church and to the homebound, parish council member, social committee member, and called Bingo for 20 years.
Memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date.
Survivors of his immediate family include his wife of 62 years, Wilma Zahm of Grand Island; and children, Jeanette Zahm of Lincoln, Kevin (Sheila) Zahm of Las Vegas, Nev., Denise Zahm of O’Neill and Paul Zahm of Grand Island. Others left to cherish his memory include his five grandchildren, Travis, Amanda (Kevin) Rogge, Shannon, Timothy, and Sydney; three great-grandchildren, Josiah, Levi, and Remi Rose; and a sister-in-law, Nancy (Bob) Hinze of Duncan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walt and Helen Zahm; sisters, Angela and Marie; a brother, Bill; sisters-in-law, Margaret (Mike) Mahoney and Marilyn (John) Berger; and brothers-in-law, Bob and Duane “Pink” Porter.
Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Jim’s obituary.