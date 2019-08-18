SPALDING — James Donald “Jim” Stromp, 88, of Spalding entered into eternal rest on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the Greeley Care Home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spalding, with the Revs. Sidney Bruggeman and James Murphy concelebrating. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery, with military honors by American Legion Post 299 of Spalding.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church, with a wake service at 7. Dolce-Scheef Mortuary in Spalding is in charge of arrangements.
