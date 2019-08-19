SPALDING — James Donald “Jim” Stromp, 88, of Spalding entered into eternal rest on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the Greeley Care Home.
Jim was born on Jan. 14, 1931, to George and Agnes (Ballweg) Stromp. Jim graduated from Spalding Academy in 1948. After graduation, he worked on his father’s farm.
Jim was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1952 and was stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas, for boot camp and radar training. Upon completion of his basic training he was selected to train new recruits for the 33rd Anti-Aircraft Battalion. His battalion was getting organized to go overseas when the Korean Conflict ceased in July 1953. He continued to serve his country and was honorably discharged in May 1954.
Jim married Dorothy J. Gilroy on Aug. 20, 1955, at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Spalding. Jim and Dorothy had five children — Deborah, Dennis, Daniel, Steve and Stephanie. They raised their children and farmed west of Spalding.
Jim was the proud owner and operator of Stromp’s Dump/Stromp’s Salvage. He got his start in the salvage business when he had an accident with his father’s H International tractor. He bought another tractor and used the parts to repair his dad’s tractor. Jim started buying tractors and selling used parts and machinery. Stromp’s Dump has operated for over 50 years and is known to farmers, ranchers and machine restorationists in Nebraska and many other states. Jim believed in his motto, “We may buy junk, but we don’t sell any.” He loved going to sales and was known as 007 to auctioneers.
Jim was a stranger to no one. He will be remembered as a family man and a fair businessman. Jim was kind, generous and optimistic. He always had a good story to tell, whether at a farm sale or in his office on the farm. A highlight of his day was coffee with his friends at the coffee shop.
Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Family was his pride and joy. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling with his wife, Dorothy, farm life, collecting cast iron seats and thrashing machines.
Jim was an active member of his community. He was a lifelong member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, a member of American Legion Post 299 for over 60 years and served as commander for more than 25 years, served on the Spalding Public School board and Spalding Booster Club. Jim’s work with the American Legion was instrumental in the Greeley County Veterans Wall, Spalding’s Legion Hall, caboose museum, the Army tank and jet.
Jim and Stromp’s Dump have been featured in Red Power magazine, Charles Kuralt “Sunday Morning” show, several Roger Welsch books, The Grand Island Independent, Omaha World-Herald and Pure Nebraska.
Jim is survived by his children and spouses, Dennis (Donna), Daniel (Michelle), Steve (Slavka) and Stephanie (John) Martin; grandchildren, Andrew (Dawn), Adam (Diane), Megan (Zac) Olivarez, Derek, Kayla (John) Pelster, Garret (Kara) Buss, Morgan, Allison, Emma, Ellie, Brandon (Kaleigh), Jackson Martin and Addison Martin; great-grandchildren, Rhett and Drake Stromp, River Stromp, Avery, Cora and Ayda Pelster, Mason Buss and Vivianne Stromp; brother, Richard (Mary); sister, Rosemary Shirley; brother-in-law, Paul Gilroy; sister-in-law, Heidi; along with nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; daughter, Deborah; parents, George and Agnes Stromp; in-laws, Paul and Martha Gilroy; brothers, Paul (infant) and Gerald; brother-in-law, Glen Shirley; and sister-in-law, Irene Gilroy.