BELLEVUE — James “Jim” Stalker, 83, died March 17, 2020, in Bellevue.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral is scheduled for Saturday, June 27, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Papillion.
James Hayes Stalker was born Feb. 4, 1937, in rural Boone County, near Albion, the son of Duncan and Ann Hayes Stalker. Jim began his education at Albion. His family moved to Grand Island, where he graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1955. He graduated from Kearney State College and obtained his master’s degree from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. He did graduate studies at the University of Kansas and the University of Arizona. Jim was united in marriage to Mary McKeever on June 27, 1959, at St. Mary’s Cathedral.
He taught and coached football at Grand Island Senior High, retiring after 38 years. He enjoyed refinishing furniture and painting after retirement.
He was an active member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, serving on Parish Council, Minister of Eucharist, Knights of Columbus and Perpetual Adoration. He was a Habitat for Humanity volunteer helping build homes, and later helped with the aluminum can drive. Jim was an avid fisherman and a University of Nebraska football fan.
In 2012 Jim and Mary moved to Bellevue.
Survivors of his family include his wife, Mary; sons, Mike Stalker (Anne) of Lincoln and Tim Stalker (Tammy) of Louisville, Colo.; daughters, Sue Knott (Rick) of Springfield and Kathie Garabrandt (Steve) of Omaha; and seven grandchildren, Michelle and Jeff Stalker, Chris, Laura and Emma Garabrandt, Emily Knott and Henry Stalker.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother; brother, Dick Stalker; sisters, Nellie Huisman and Kathryn Cuddeford; and stepgrandson, Jeremy Knott.