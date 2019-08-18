James Allen “Jim” Obermiller, 73, of Grand Island passed away on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.
Service and celebration of Jim’s life will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity United Methodist Church. The Rev. Dr. Trudy Kenyon Anderson will officiate. Burial will be in Grand Island City Cemetery, with military honors provided by the United States Army and Grand Island Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Jim was born on April 9, 1946, at St. Paul, the son of Emil and Anna (Hagmann) Obermiller. He grew up and attended school in Dannebrog, graduating with the class of 1964.
He entered the U.S. Army on Dec. 28, 1965, and was honorably discharged Dec. 8, 1967. On Aug. 16, 1969, Jim married Elizabeth “Beth” Moffett. They were the proud parents of three children, Darrin, Jama and Anne.
He retired from Case New Holland in 2001 after 30 years employment. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, the Platt Duetsche Society, Saddle Club, Veterans Club and the YMCA, where he loved having morning coffee.
Jim never met a stranger. He enjoyed meeting new people and was known for his kind words of wisdom. Jim was very proud of his family. He was especially proud of his kids and grandkids. He instilled the core values of “family is everything.” Breakfast was Jim’s favorite meal of the day. He shared the meal routinely with family and grandkids at the lake or at the Cow Palace. The memories Jim’s grandkids will remember are his breakfasts at the lake (tauch), his homemade bread, jerky, and pickles.
Survivors include his wife, Beth; daughters, Dr. Jama Obermiller (Adam Miller) and Anne (Josh) Kraus, all of Grand Island; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Frey; and six grandchildren, Emery, Austin, Barret, Cutler, Addison and Alayna. Also, brothers, Larry (Arlene) Obermiller of Grand Island, Harold Obermiller of St. Paul and Emil (Vicki) Obermiller of Ravenna; and sisters, Shirley (Larry) Stutzman of Cairo and Connie (Darrel) Anderson of Grand Island. He is also survived by his “adopted” son, Chad (Tanya) Scheer.
He was preceded in death by his son, Darrin Obermiller; his parents; infant brother, Virgil; brothers Gaylord Obermiller, Delvin Obermiller, Paul Obermiller and Donald Obermiller, and sister, Darlene Eilenstine.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
