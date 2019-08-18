ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — James “Jim” Arthur Lange, 60, of St. Petersburg, Fla., passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
He was born (a twin) on Nov. 22, 1958, at Salina, Kan. His parents were Robert and Virginia (Harrison) Lange. The family moved to Grand Island in 1971. Jim attended Huesner Elementary School in Salina, Kan., Trinity Lutheran, Walnut, and Grand Island Senior High School, graduating in 1977. He resided in St. Petersburg, Fla., where he was employed as the chief engineer for a TV station.
He leaves to mourn his wife, Darlene; son, Kyle Lange of San Diego, Calif.; sister, Nila (Lynn) Hall of Lorton, Va.; twin brother, John Lange and fiancée, Heather Boudreaux, of Houston, Texas; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Arthur and Clara (Plejdrup) Lange and Reilo Oliver and Lydia (Stepper) Harrison, and parents, Robert and Virginia Lange.
Plans are to have a memorial service at a later date.