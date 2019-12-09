James “Jim” A. Krull, 88, of Grand Island passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Tiffany Square Care Center.
Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home with a celebration of life at 2:30. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors.
Jim was born on July 27, 1931, in rural Wood River, the son of August A. and Zeola (Fulmer) Krull. He grew up and received his education in Wood River and Grand Island Senior High School.
He entered the United States Army in 1950, serving during the Korean War, and was honorably discharged in 1953 having attained the rank of sergeant.
In 1954, Jim was united in marriage to Vera Lundy. Three children were born of this marriage.
The couple lived in Grand Island where he was employed briefly by the Union Pacific Railroad and then for McElroy Service for two years. He then went to work at the City of Grand Island Power Plant. In 1976, Jim went to the Veterans’ Administration Hospital where he was a utilities systems operator.
He was married to Gertrude (Graham) Wernke on Aug. 12, 1988, in Grand Island where the couple resided. He retired in May of 1993.
He was a member of the First Christian Church and the Eagles. Jim was a wonderfully selfless man who loved to socialize.
Survivors include sons, Jamie Krull and Jason Krull, both of Grand Island; grandson, Conner McDonald of Grand Island; and a very special friend, Jan Schmidt of Grand Island.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Alisa Payne; and sister, Mildred (Mrs. Delbert) Chadwick.
