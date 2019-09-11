CEDAR RAPIDS — James “Jim” L. Cox, 75, of Cedar Rapids passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at the Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, with the Rev. Vern Olson officiating. Interment will follow in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery at Cedar Rapids, with military honors conducted by the Army National Guard, Dan Cox American Legion Post 44, of Cedar Rapids and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church, with a prayer service at 7.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Dan Cox American Legion Post 44 and the Cedar Rapids Fire and Rescue Unit.
Levander Funeral Home in Cedar Rapids is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.
Jim was born Nov. 29, 1943, in Cedar Rapids to Marjorie (Robinson) and Maurice Cox and baptized April 16, 1950, at the United Methodist Church of Cedar Rapids. Jim graduated from Cedar Rapids High School in 1961. He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln after high school and had several jobs in between. Jim felt the calling to serve his country and joined the Army National Guard in 1965. After joining the National Guard, Jim served in the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1969. Following his service for his country, Jim returned to finish his education at University of Nebraska-Lincoln and graduated with a degree in agriculture in 1971.
Jim married his wife, Susan Bethscheider, on July 27, 1972. They built many memories together for the next 47 years. Together they had two children, Carroll and Kelly. Jim wore many hats and dabbled in everything from horse trading to banking. In 1972, he began working at the Cedar Rapids State Bank and served as the vice president in 1983. Jim was co-owner of the Cedar Rapids Insurance Agency for many years. He was the fifth generation to farm the Cox family farm as well. In 2003, he and his wife, Sue, bought the New Frontier in Belgrade, where he had the perfect audience for his stories, especially the famous Chucky story that everyone loved to hear over and over again. Jim was known to write out his best business deals on a napkin and complete his daily Omaha World-Herald crossword puzzles in pen. The highlight of each year for Jim was to attend his son’s cattle branding in Rushville with his longtime friends, Buford and Olie.
Jim was always giving of his time and served on many organizations throughout the years. He served on the Cedar Rapids Town Board, Cedar Rapids and Belgrade Fire Department, was also an EMT, and coached Legion Baseball. He was an officer of the Cedar Rapids Alumni, Cedar Rapids Community Club and helped with the Sunset Cemetery Board. Jim participated in Post 44 American Legion as a commander and was also the American Legion Boone County commander along with serving on the Boone County Fair Board for many years. Jim was a Mason, a member of the Scottish Rite and the Sesostris Shrine Temple of Lincoln and a Nebraska Diplomat. His most recent commitment was serving on the Nance County Tourism Committee.
Jim will forever be remembered as the local historian, for his humor, hospitality, along with his dissertations, which always had a lesson to be learned. His words of wisdom will forever be repeated by the ones who loved and respected him … “Be a giver, not a taker and don’t let your emotions run away with your good judgment.”
He is survived by his wife, Sue; children, Carroll (Hallie) Cox of Rushville, and Kelly (Cody) Simmons of Alma; along with his three grandchildren, Christopher, Maddison, and Kathryn; and his brother, Larry (Jean) Cox of Henderson; and many other relatives and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and infant sister, Sharon.