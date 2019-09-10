CEDAR RAPIDS — James “Jim” L. Cox, 75, of Cedar Rapids passed away on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, with the Rev. Vern Olson officiating. Interment will follow at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, with military honors conducted by the Dan Cox American Legion Post 44 of Cedar Rapids.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church, with a prayer service at 7.
Levander Funeral Home in Cedar Rapids is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.